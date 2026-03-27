Ukraine introduces new military award for success in electronic warfare

The Armed Forces have established a new honorary breastplate "For achievements in electronic warfare," which will be awarded to servicemen and employees of military command bodies and electronic warfare units. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

In accordance with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 20.03.2026 № 106 "On amendments to the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 05.07.2023 № 187", the honorary breastplate "For achievements in electronic warfare" has been established. - the report states.

It is noted that the breastplate will be awarded to servicemen and employees of military command bodies and electronic warfare units in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for:

successful execution of combat (special) tasks in conducting electronic warfare;

demonstrated initiative during the planning and application of electronic warfare means (complexes);

significant contribution to the development, provision, and combat application of electronic warfare means (complexes);

development, implementation, and testing of the latest models of electronic warfare means (complexes);

personal contribution to the training of highly qualified personnel for electronic warfare units and exemplary mastery of complex electronic equipment.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard, awarded the defenders with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, "For Courage," and Danylo Halytsky, and presented the brigadier general's epaulets to Denys Prokopenko.