Ukraine holds first conference on lessons learned from military experience to strengthen defense capabilities

Ukraine holds first conference on lessons learned from military experience to strengthen defense capabilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35116 views

At the initiative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the NGO Boryviter Military School, the first conference "Lessons Learned: Building Systemic Capacity" was held.

The first conference Lessons Learned: Building Systemic Capacity has been held. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the NGO "Boryviter Military School", held the first conference dedicated to the study and implementation of the experience of "Lessons Learned in a Dynamic Defense Environment".

The event was opened by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stanislav Haider, who emphasized the main goal of this initiative.

Our goal, together with the Armed Forces, is to ensure the fastest possible cycle of analysis and dissemination of experience on the battlefield, as well as the use of the lessons learned to implement systemic changes in the security and defense sector, in our policies and decision-making processes

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stanislav Haider.

The conference, which was attended by over 150 participants, discussed the development of an ecosystem for learning lessons in the Armed Forces, as well as the experience of partner countries in implementing the Lessons Learned process. Special attention was paid to opportunities for cooperation, in particular in the context of the launch of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC).

Add

The Ministry of Defense is currently working with the Armed Forces on a new policy of learning and implementing experience aimed at restarting this process and involving all stakeholders. According to Stanislav Haider, it is important to keep in touch with partners and the defense industry to effectively use experience in the field of armaments and continuously improve defense capabilities.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

