Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6498 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 102560 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 112229 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127651 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193610 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236234 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145231 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369644 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182091 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149700 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Ukraine hit the Shahed launch site and three refineries in Russia at night: details of Special Operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20418 views

On the night of June 21, Ukraine conducted two successful Special Operations, striking a test site in the village of yeisk, from where Russia launches Iranian drones against Ukraine, as well as three key Russian oil refineries in the southern district that produce fuel oil for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine hit the Shahed launch site and three refineries in Russia at night: details of Special Operations

On the night of June 21, the SBU conducted two successful Special Operations. In  as part of a joint implementation with the missile forces and the Navy of the armed forces of Ukraine, "cotton" visited the training ground in the army, from where the enemy launches "Shahed"in Ukraine. Also, SBU drones together with the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three Russian refineries: Afipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodar. Details of the special operation were told by UNN an informed source. 

According to the Source UNN, Ukraine hit the training ground of the 167th Training Center in the village of yeisk at night, from where the Russians are launching "shaheds"at Ukraine. There is a warehouse of Iranian drones and their operators live in the barracks. A series of explosions followed by detonation occurred at the test site.

Subsequently, SBU drones together with the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three refineries: Athens, Ilsky, Krasnodar. These are key plants of the Southern District of the Russian Federation, which, in particular, produce fuel oil for ships of the Black Sea Fleet. 

According to the UNN source, the destruction of these refineries significantly complicates the logistics of fuel oil supplies - it will make it more expensive and longer, since it will have to be delivered from other refineries.

"The SBU continues the active summer season of"cotton". Almost every night they" flourish " at military facilities and enterprises that are part of the Russian military-industrial complex and work for the war against Ukraine. We predict that this season will be very hot," an informed source said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

