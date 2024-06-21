Ukraine hit the Shahed launch site and three refineries in Russia at night: details of Special Operations

On the night of June 21, the SBU conducted two successful Special Operations. In as part of a joint implementation with the missile forces and the Navy of the armed forces of Ukraine, "cotton" visited the training ground in the army, from where the enemy launches "Shahed"in Ukraine. Also, SBU drones together with the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three Russian refineries: Afipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodar. Details of the special operation were told by UNN an informed source.

According to the Source UNN, Ukraine hit the training ground of the 167th Training Center in the village of yeisk at night, from where the Russians are launching "shaheds"at Ukraine. There is a warehouse of Iranian drones and their operators live in the barracks. A series of explosions followed by detonation occurred at the test site.

Subsequently, SBU drones together with the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three refineries: Athens, Ilsky, Krasnodar. These are key plants of the Southern District of the Russian Federation, which, in particular, produce fuel oil for ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

According to the UNN source, the destruction of these refineries significantly complicates the logistics of fuel oil supplies - it will make it more expensive and longer, since it will have to be delivered from other refineries.

"The SBU continues the active summer season of"cotton". Almost every night they" flourish " at military facilities and enterprises that are part of the Russian military-industrial complex and work for the war against Ukraine. We predict that this season will be very hot," an informed source said.

The General Staff confirms the defeat of a number of Russian targets on June 20 and 21