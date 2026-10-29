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Ukraine has received a new batch of energy aid from Azerbaijan worth nearly $1.5 million.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Ukraine has received nine transformers and 186 km of cables to restore its energy system. In total, Azerbaijan has delivered 159 consignments.

Ukraine has received a new batch of energy aid from Azerbaijan worth nearly $1.5 million.

Azerbaijan has delivered another batch of energy equipment worth more than $1.47 million to Ukraine — including nine power transformers and 186 kilometers of electrical cables to restore energy infrastructure. The Ministry of Energy reported this, UNN writes.

Details

"Another batch of humanitarian aid containing energy equipment from Azerbaijan has arrived in Ukraine, with a total value of more than $1.47 million. The shipment includes, in particular, nine power transformers, 186 kilometers of electrical cables, and other critically important equipment needed to restore our energy system after Russian attacks," the statement said.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Azerbaijan has delivered 159 humanitarian shipments of equipment weighing more than 2,432.4 tonnes. The equipment delivered included power transformers, transformer substations, generators, electrical cables, and other critically necessary equipment.

Reminder

In May 2026, Ukraine and Azerbaijan signed six documents in various areas, including security and the defense industry. Zelenskyy emphasized the exchange of experience, energy, and readiness for trilateral talks.

Olga Rozgon

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