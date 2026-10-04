Ukraine has received 4 proposals for a ceasefire; the broadest was put forward by India, Sybiha says
Kyiv • UNN
India proposed the broadest ceasefire format. Kyiv is ready for simultaneous energy and Black Sea ceasefires, as well as a ceasefire along the front.
Ukraine has received proposals for a possible ceasefire with Russia from India, Türkiye, Egypt, and the United States. India proposed the broadest option, while Kyiv is ready to consider various ceasefire formats, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, as reported by The Hindu and UNN.
Details
According to the minister, Ukraine is ready for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, but these two components must take effect simultaneously.
We have four proposals. The broadest is India's proposal. We are ready for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, but only in this combination
What the proposals entail
According to the Foreign Minister, an energy ceasefire should mean a complete cessation of strikes on all energy facilities, including port infrastructure.
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Türkiye and Egypt proposed a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which should help restore grain exports. The United States put forward a proposal for an energy ceasefire, which was discussed during a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.
Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine is not limiting itself to these formats and remains ready for an unconditional ceasefire directly along the line of contact.
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