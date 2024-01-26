Ukraine has received 350 thousand doses of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccine - Ministry of Health

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
March 2, 08:31 AM • 46926 views
March 2, 08:53 AM • 51123 views
March 2, 09:32 AM • 60979 views
March 2, 10:40 AM • 85028 views
March 2, 11:50 AM • 49923 views
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106907 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286819 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 253705 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 238725 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 263851 views
March 2, 10:40 AM • 85028 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146582 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 108157 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 108048 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 124070 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 21293 views

Ukraine has received 350,000 doses of DTP vaccine from the United Nations Children's Fund for routine vaccinations, purchased at the request of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine with funds from the Government of Japan. The vaccines will be distributed among medical institutions in the country.

Ukraine has received 350 thousand doses of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DPT) vaccine from the United Nations Children's Fund for routine vaccinations. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports. 

Details

It is noted that the Foundation purchased them at the request of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine at the expense of the Japanese government. The vaccines will be distributed to medical institutions in all regions of the country

Whooping cough, diphtheria, and tetanus can have serious consequences for children's health, especially in times of war, when access to medical care may be difficult or temporarily limited

- said Chief State Sanitary Doctor Igor Kuzin

He also emphasized that it is important to check the vaccination status of children and, in case of moving or missing a vaccination, to contact the nearest outpatient clinic and adjust the vaccination schedule

Addendum

Munir Mammadzadeh, head of the UNICEF office in Ukraine, emphasized that the war could lead to the spread of infections due to massive displacement of people and disruptions in the provision of medical services, especially with regard to the preventive vaccination program.

Children need to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, so UNICEF continues to procure and deliver vaccines for routine immunizations to support Ukraine

- emphasized the head of the UNICEF office in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health noted that in the first 11 months of 2023, 77.3% of children under one year of age in Ukraine were vaccinated against diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus.

For reference

Free vaccinations against 10 infectious diseases are included in the preventive vaccination calendar. In particular, a child must be vaccinated against such diseases as tuberculosis, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, and hib infection.

Recall

UNICEF has delivered 203,000 doses of Pfizer's updated COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine, focused on the Omicron variant, which will be used for booster vaccinations in all regions.

