Ukraine has received 350 thousand doses of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccine - Ministry of Health

Ukraine has received 350 thousand doses of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DPT) vaccine from the United Nations Children's Fund for routine vaccinations. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Foundation purchased them at the request of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine at the expense of the Japanese government. The vaccines will be distributed to medical institutions in all regions of the country

Whooping cough, diphtheria, and tetanus can have serious consequences for children's health, especially in times of war, when access to medical care may be difficult or temporarily limited - said Chief State Sanitary Doctor Igor Kuzin

He also emphasized that it is important to check the vaccination status of children and, in case of moving or missing a vaccination, to contact the nearest outpatient clinic and adjust the vaccination schedule

Addendum

Munir Mammadzadeh, head of the UNICEF office in Ukraine, emphasized that the war could lead to the spread of infections due to massive displacement of people and disruptions in the provision of medical services, especially with regard to the preventive vaccination program.

Children need to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, so UNICEF continues to procure and deliver vaccines for routine immunizations to support Ukraine - emphasized the head of the UNICEF office in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health noted that in the first 11 months of 2023, 77.3% of children under one year of age in Ukraine were vaccinated against diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus.

For reference

Free vaccinations against 10 infectious diseases are included in the preventive vaccination calendar. In particular, a child must be vaccinated against such diseases as tuberculosis, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, and hib infection.

Recall

