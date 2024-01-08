In the Chernivtsi region, a man went to the hospital with suspected tetanus

A resident of the Chernivtsi region went to the hospital with suspicion of a dangerous infectious disease - tetanus. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

A 45-year-old resident of the Chernivtsi region is suspected of having tetanus. He went to the doctor with characteristic symptoms and is currently in the hospital receiving the necessary care. The man has not been vaccinated against tetanus in the last 10 years. - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Details

The Ministry of Health notes that tetanus is an infectious disease that can lead to serious complications and even death.

The disease is transmitted only as a result of trauma, when the skin and mucous membranes are damaged, and the only way to protect against infection is vaccination.

The first symptoms of tetanus can appear within 3-21 days after infection. These include muscle spasms, in particular, it becomes increasingly difficult for a person to swallow, followed by headaches, fever, and excessive sweating.

The report emphasizes that in case of suspected infection, you should immediately consult a doctor, as the risk of dying from tetanus is very high - from 10% to 70%.

