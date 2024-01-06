WHO urges to wear masks and get vaccinated again due to the rise of COVID-19

Many countries have been experiencing an increase in respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, influenza, and other pathogens for several weeks. This was reported by the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

According to WHO experts, this trend will continue after the holidays. In this regard, Ghebreyesus urged everyone to wear masks again, get vaccinated against coronavirus, get tested for COVID-19, and take other preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection.

Continue to wear masks, ventilate the room, keep your distance to reduce the risk of infection, and make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza wrote the head of the WHO.

He also called on officials in different countries to guarantee access to tests and vaccines for their populations.

