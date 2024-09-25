Ukraine has made a breakthrough in the production of drones, but the direction of robotic platforms is still underdeveloped - Fedorov

This year, Ukraine has made a certain breakthrough in the production and development of drones, but the direction of robotic platforms remains underdeveloped. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov at the Conductors of Change Innovation Forum, UNN correspondent reports.

The same goes for Defense Tech. This year, we made a certain breakthrough in terms of production, procurement, and opening of the drone development market, but we see that the area of robotic platforms is still underdeveloped, i.e. it is not sufficiently serviced to start working in this direction. There are certain problems that need to be solved with electronic warfare, the fight against the Shahed, and the protection of the sky. There are many areas that are actively developing this year, and next year, of course, we need to continue to invest in these areas and look for solutions - Fedorov said.

Ukraine is developing bilateral cooperation with Denmark in the field of defense technology, discussing the development of the UAV industry, opportunities for cooperation in defense technology, and Ukraine's current and long-term technological needs.

Ukrainian factories ready to double weapons production, but lack funds - Zelenskyy