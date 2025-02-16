ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Ukraine has defined red lines of its own interests: Yermak reveals details of talks with the US and denies rumors of a meeting with Russia

Ukraine has defined red lines of its own interests: Yermak reveals details of talks with the US and denies rumors of a meeting with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, discussed the agreement on rare earth resources with US representatives and identified red lines of Ukraine's interests. He denied information about meetings with Russians.

Summarizing the discussions held at the Munich Security Conference, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, emphasized that consideration of a possible agreement on rare earth resources could be specified. Yermak also noted that any reports of meetings with Russians are fake, as the necessary plan has not yet been developed.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the press service of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The information about all the meetings with the Russians is fake. There have been no meetings and there are no plans until we develop a plan. The President clearly answered these questions

- said Andriy Yermak.

The official reported  on his social media page that he had a substantive conversation with US Vice President J.D. Vance, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. 

Ukraine has clearly defined the red lines of its interests. The discussion about the agreement on rare earth resources was filled with specifics, but it needs more time and ideas to be finalized.

- said Yermak

The President announced his intention to attract American investors in strategic sectors of the economy. Ukraine also seeks strong security guarantees with the participation of the United States.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

