Ukraine has defined red lines of its own interests: Yermak reveals details of talks with the US and denies rumors of a meeting with Russia

Summarizing the discussions held at the Munich Security Conference, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, emphasized that consideration of a possible agreement on rare earth resources could be specified. Yermak also noted that any reports of meetings with Russians are fake, as the necessary plan has not yet been developed.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the press service of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The information about all the meetings with the Russians is fake. There have been no meetings and there are no plans until we develop a plan. The President clearly answered these questions - said Andriy Yermak.

The official reported on his social media page that he had a substantive conversation with US Vice President J.D. Vance, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

Ukraine has clearly defined the red lines of its interests. The discussion about the agreement on rare earth resources was filled with specifics, but it needs more time and ideas to be finalized. - said Yermak

Recall

The President announced his intention to attract American investors in strategic sectors of the economy. Ukraine also seeks strong security guarantees with the participation of the United States.

It is important that he sees this: Zelensky wants to go to the front with Kellogg