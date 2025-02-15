It is important that he sees this: Zelensky wants to go to the front with Kellogg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to go to the front with the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg so that he can see with his own eyes what is really happening. Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

As I told him (Kellogg - ed.), I think that the American side needs a lot of details, more knowledge of what is going on, and to understand the realities. Not under someone's influence, but to see it for themselves. To see the military, to do everything to find the opportunity, the time, despite the security restrictions, to be closer to the front. I told him that I would return from my Arab friends and go with him to the front if he was ready. It is important for me that he sees it. I really want him to talk and have a report from the military, to have a meeting with General Syrsky and other brigade commanders. I really want no one to impose anything on him, but just to live it, - Zelensky said.

The president noted that after seeing what Kellogg has seen, he really wants "him to bring it all to Trump.

I told Trump about this, I'm really looking forward to Kellogg, I really want you to send him. I want him to see all this, to have briefings, to have reports, to talk to different people, different members of our military. I really want him to bring all of this to President Trump, to show it to him, to tell him. I think that after that, we will probably be closer to understanding how we see it, - Zelensky added.

Recall

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that the war in Ukraine needs to be stopped as soon as possible, and he emphasized that he is taking 180 days to ensure that all parties are engaged in negotiations.