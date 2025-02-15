It is important that he sees this: Zelensky wants to go to the front with Kellogg

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7839 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51291 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75239 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106347 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117785 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101127 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153594 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89446 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56873 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 24887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86288 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46219 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106347 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117785 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153594 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144224 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176558 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46219 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86288 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134369 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136269 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164510 views
It is important that he sees this: Zelensky wants to go to the front with Kellogg

It is important that he sees this: Zelensky wants to go to the front with Kellogg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30214 views

The President of Ukraine invited Keith Kellogg to visit the front line and talk to the military. Zelenskyy wants the US special envoy to personally report to Trump on the situation in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to go to the front with the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg so that he can see with his own eyes what is really happening. Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

As I told him (Kellogg - ed.), I think that the American side needs a lot of details, more knowledge of what is going on, and to understand the realities. Not under someone's influence, but to see it for themselves. To see the military, to do everything to find the opportunity, the time, despite the security restrictions, to be closer to the front. I told him that I would return from my Arab friends and go with him to the front if he was ready. It is important for me that he sees it. I really want him to talk and have a report from the military, to have a meeting with General Syrsky and other brigade commanders. I really want no one to impose anything on him, but just to live it,

- Zelensky said.

The president noted that after seeing what Kellogg has seen, he really wants "him to bring it all to Trump.

I told Trump about this, I'm really looking forward to Kellogg, I really want you to send him. I want him to see all this, to have briefings, to have reports, to talk to different people, different members of our military. I really want him to bring all of this to President Trump, to show it to him, to tell him. I think that after that, we will probably be closer to understanding how we see it,

- Zelensky added.

Recall

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that the war in Ukraine needs to be stopped as soon as possible, and he emphasized that he is taking 180 days to ensure that all parties are engaged in negotiations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

