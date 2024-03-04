Ukraine expects the EU to provide a framework for accession talks no later than March 12

Ukraine expects the European Commission to present a negotiation framework for EU accession no later than March 12. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna to journalists on Monday, UNN correspondent reports.

No later than March 12, we expect the European Commission to present a negotiating framework and assess the progress of reforms so that EU countries can make a decision on March 19. We hope that there will be no delays - Stefanishyna said.

She noted that there are, unfortunately, sad cases when internal problems in the parliament result in appeals to the European Commission.

"It's a very sad practice, and I still don't know what impact it will have," Stefanishyna added.

Addendum

Earlier, Stefanishyna criticized MP Petro Poroshenko's letter to the European Commissioner complaining about the opposition's failure to travel abroad, noting the possible impact on European integration.