Ukraine expects the EU to provide a framework for accession talks no later than March 12

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 24786 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 88071 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59240 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 249033 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216283 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185397 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227092 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250682 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156603 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371947 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 31118 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 88071 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 249034 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198603 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216283 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16617 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25082 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25288 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55986 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 63394 views
Ukraine expects the EU to provide a framework for accession talks no later than March 12

Kyiv • UNN

 23011 views

Ukraine expects the European Commission to present a framework for EU accession negotiations by March 12 based on Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms.

Ukraine expects the EU to provide a framework for accession talks no later than March 12

Ukraine expects the European Commission to present a negotiation framework for EU accession no later than March 12. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna to journalists on Monday, UNN correspondent reports.

No later than March 12, we expect the European Commission to present a negotiating framework and assess the progress of reforms so that EU countries can make a decision on March 19. We hope that there will be no delays

- Stefanishyna said.

She noted that there are, unfortunately,  sad cases when internal problems in the parliament result in appeals to the European Commission.

"It's a very sad practice, and I still don't know what impact it will have," Stefanishyna added.

Earlier, Stefanishyna criticized MP Petro Poroshenko's letter to the European Commissioner complaining about the opposition's failure to travel abroad, noting the possible impact on European integration.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

