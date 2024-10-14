Ukraine expects finalization of decisions on multibillion-dollar aid from the EU in the coming weeks - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister thanked the EU for supporting proposals for €35 billion in macro-financial assistance and €45 billion in frozen assets from Russia. The decisions are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.
Ukraine expects to finalize decisions on 35 billion euros of macro-financial assistance and the creation of a credit mechanism to reimburse up to 45 billion euros from frozen Russian assets in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.
Details
As noted, the Foreign Minister specifically thanked his European colleagues for supporting the European Commission's proposals to use 35 billion euros of macro-financial assistance and to create a credit mechanism to reimburse up to 45 billion euros from frozen Russian assets.
"He expressed hope that all necessary decisions will be finalized in the coming weeks," the Foreign Ministry said.
