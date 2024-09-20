Ukraine evacuates three women and a child from Syria. The intelligence service provided details
Kyiv • UNN
The GUR reports on the successful evacuation of four Ukrainian citizens from Syria. Among the evacuees are three women and one child, who are now returning home.
Ukraine has evacuated its citizens from Syria - three women and a child, UNN reports with reference to the GUR.
"As a result of joint efforts, four of our citizens - three women and one child - are returning to Ukraine," the statement said.
The DIU added that Ukraine will never forget and will always come to the aid of its citizens, no matter where they are in the world.