Ukraine did not see any signs that there were so many people on the plane - Lubinets on alleged prisoners of war on IL-76

Ukraine has not yet seen any signs that a large number of people were on board the Russian Il-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether it was known who was in the enemy plane, Lubinets replied:

No, I don't know. According to my information, I cannot say for sure that there were indeed prisoners of war there. Based on the analysis of the photos/videos we saw online, if there were bodies - again, I'm not an expert - but if the Russians had any photos/videos that could show that there were our prisoners of war, they would have used them by now. We did not see any signs that there was such a large number of people on the plane - citizens of Ukraine or not.

Addendum

The SBU opened proceedings over the crash of an IL-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region. A set of measures is currently being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the crash.

Context

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korochany district of Belgorod region of Russia. the Russian Defense Ministry said that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board, who were being transported for exchange.

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out who was on board the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region. However, there is no information yet.

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence also statedthat there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information on who exactly was on board the downed Russian Il-76 aircraft and in what numbers.