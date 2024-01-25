Ukraine did not see any signs that there were so many people on the plane - Lubinets on alleged prisoners of war on IL-76

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106817 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286770 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 84507 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146499 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Ukraine did not see any signs that there were so many people on the plane - Lubinets on alleged prisoners of war on IL-76

Ukraine did not see any signs that there were so many people on the plane - Lubinets on alleged prisoners of war on IL-76

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27031 views

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that there are no signs that there were a large number of people on board the crashed Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Ukraine has not yet seen any signs that a large number of people were on board the Russian Il-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether it was known who was in the enemy plane, Lubinets replied:

No, I don't know. According to my information, I cannot say for sure that there were indeed prisoners of war there. Based on the analysis of the photos/videos we saw online, if there were bodies - again, I'm not an expert - but if the Russians had any photos/videos that could show  that there were our prisoners of war, they would have used them by now.  We did not see any signs that there was such a large number of people on the plane - citizens of Ukraine or not.

Addendum

The SBU opened proceedings over the crash of an IL-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region. A set of measures is currently being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the crash.

Context

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korochany district of Belgorod region of Russia. the Russian Defense Ministry  said that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board, who were being transported for exchange.

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out who was on board the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region. However, there is no information yet.

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence also statedthat there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information on who exactly was on board the downed Russian Il-76 aircraft and in what numbers.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

