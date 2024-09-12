Ukraine demarches Mongolia for not executing Putin's arrest warrant

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115799 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118347 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192795 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150602 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151163 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142178 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195458 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184552 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104998 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 51569 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 78333 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 74542 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 49189 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 55799 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195464 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184557 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211484 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199801 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148531 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147888 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152071 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143072 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159541 views
Ukraine demarches Mongolia for not executing Putin's arrest warrant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21964 views

Ukraine expressed disappointment with Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin during his visit. The Foreign Ministry warned that this decision would be taken into account in further bilateral relations and international support for Mongolia.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced a demarche to the Mongolian side during a meeting with Director General of the Department of Europe and Africa of the Mongolian Foreign Ministry Ganhuurai Battungalag, who arrived in Kyiv from Ulaanbaatar at the invitation of the Ukrainian side. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN informs.

"Ukraine has conveyed to the Mongolian side its deep disappointment with the refusal of Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, to execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin during his stay in the country.

Ukraine will not leave such actions without a proper response. The decision taken by Mongolia will be taken into account in further policy on the development of bilateral relations with Mongolia and in the development of Ukraine's position on supporting this country in international formats," the statement said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side hopes that Mongolia will take effective steps to restore the constructive nature of traditionally friendly Ukrainian-Mongolian relations, which is in the interests of both countries, the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Context

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest. 

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president. 

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international system of criminal law and warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

