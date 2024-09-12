Ukraine demarches Mongolia for not executing Putin's arrest warrant

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced a demarche to the Mongolian side during a meeting with Director General of the Department of Europe and Africa of the Mongolian Foreign Ministry Ganhuurai Battungalag, who arrived in Kyiv from Ulaanbaatar at the invitation of the Ukrainian side. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN informs.

"Ukraine has conveyed to the Mongolian side its deep disappointment with the refusal of Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, to execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin during his stay in the country.

Ukraine will not leave such actions without a proper response. The decision taken by Mongolia will be taken into account in further policy on the development of bilateral relations with Mongolia and in the development of Ukraine's position on supporting this country in international formats," the statement said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side hopes that Mongolia will take effective steps to restore the constructive nature of traditionally friendly Ukrainian-Mongolian relations, which is in the interests of both countries, the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Context

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest.

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international system of criminal law and warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.