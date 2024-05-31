Ukraine and the IMF agreed on the fourth revision of the фінансування 15.6 billion financing program

Ukraine and the IMF at the expert level agreed on the fourth revision of the program of the extended financing mechanism (EFF) in the amount of доларів 15.6 billion. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, reports UNN.

Details

Shmygal noted that earlier Ukraine in any IMF program did not reach the fourth revision. Today's agreements are a testament to our commitment to reform and change for our country.

"Ukraine has fulfilled all quantitative criteria and structural beacons before the fourth revision. After approval by the IMF Executive Board, which should take place in the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive 2 2.2 billion," the prime minister said.

He noted that the partners ' funds help the government to finance all key budget expenditures in full and direct our internal resources to the country's defense.

"Thank you to the IMF for its important support," Shmygal concluded.

IMF mission and Ukraine start talks on next tranche, Finance Ministry expects $2.2 billion in June