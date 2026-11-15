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Ukraine and Russia are preparing for compromises for the sake of peace — Kushner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The American negotiator said that Ukraine and Russia need compromises to end the war. Trump will support an agreement that strengthens the security of Ukraine and Europe.

Ukraine and Russia are preparing for compromises for the sake of peace — Kushner

Ukraine and Russia understand that ending the war will require compromises, despite the tough positions of both sides reported in the press. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump will support only agreements with Russia that strengthen the security of Ukraine and Europe. Jared Kushner, Trump’s negotiator and son-in-law, wrote this on the social network "X," UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the negotiating team’s main focus is on direct engagement between Moscow and European countries, as well as on preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral talks.

The press reported on some maximalist positions put forward by both sides, as well as on tough political rhetoric. During our closed-door discussions, both sides understand that practical compromises will be necessary to end this war

- Kushner wrote in the post.

He added that "any final agreement must be approved by the relevant parties." He also emphasized that during the discussions, "several new ideas emerged that are now being worked on."

Some of them could directly lead to a breakthrough, while others could develop into new proposals that would help overcome the remaining differences

- he reported.

To remind you

Jared Kushner said that the United States plans to focus its diplomatic efforts on organizing direct talks between Russia and European countries. At the same time, Washington is preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral consultations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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