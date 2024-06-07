Ukraine - a profitable market for investment: Zelensky met with the heads of leading French companies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the heads of leading French companies in the field of energy, mechanical engineering and electrical equipment, telecommunications, construction and the financial and banking sector during his official visit to France, reports UNN with reference to the OP.

"Even in difficult war conditions, the Ukrainian economy finds ways to develop and grow, adapting to new circumstances. Ukraine is a profitable market for French investment, and new projects can be launched now," the head of state stressed.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked those French companies that not only continue to operate in Ukraine, but also develop their business and make new investments right now.

The president also confirmed the commitment of our country, together with the French government, to create favorable conditions for investors, in particular through a system of state guarantees, lending mechanisms and investment insurance.

