UAH 290 million in damages caused at Chernivtsi customs: a measure of restraint was imposed on co-organizer of criminal organization

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a bail of more than UAH 83 million on the co-organizer of a criminal organization - the organizer of one of the criminal groups that operated at the Chernivtsi customs. This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, according to UNN.

...the HACC investigating judge ...imposed a bail of UAH 83,260,916 on the co-organizer of a criminal organization - the organizer of one of the criminal groups that operated at the Chernivtsi customs - the statement said.

It is noted that the suspect has the following responsibilities:

to appear at every request of the detective, prosecutor and court;

not to leave the Chernivtsi region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor and court;

notify the detective, prosecutor, and court of any change of residence or place of work;

refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;

deposit their passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave and enter Ukraine.

The suspect's duties expire on July 2.

Recall

On April 16, a large-scale tax evasion scheme was uncovered in Chernivtsi region - NABU and SAPO specialists stopped the activities of a criminal organization that caused UAH 290 million in losses to the state.