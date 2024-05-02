UAH 290 million in damages caused at Chernivtsi customs: a measure of restraint was imposed on co-organizer of criminal organization

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101948 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112007 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154619 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254706 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175020 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166094 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228276 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 29668 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 34515 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 40633 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38130 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 25641 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228278 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239721 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226304 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101949 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72733 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79169 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113755 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114612 views
UAH 290 million in damages caused at Chernivtsi customs: a measure of restraint was imposed on co-organizer of criminal organization

UAH 290 million in damages caused at Chernivtsi customs: a measure of restraint was imposed on co-organizer of criminal organization

 • 24463 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court granted bail of UAH 83 million to a co-organizer of a criminal organization at the Chernivtsi customs office for a tax evasion scheme that caused UAH 290 million in losses to the state.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a bail of more than UAH 83 million on the co-organizer of a criminal organization - the organizer of one of the criminal groups that operated at the Chernivtsi customs. This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, according to UNN.

...the HACC investigating judge ...imposed a bail of UAH 83,260,916 on the co-organizer of a criminal organization - the organizer of one of the criminal groups that operated at the Chernivtsi customs 

- the statement said.

It is noted that the suspect has the following responsibilities:

to appear at every request of the detective, prosecutor and court;

not to leave the Chernivtsi region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor and court;

notify the detective, prosecutor, and court of any change of residence or place of work;

refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;

deposit their passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave and enter Ukraine.

The suspect's duties expire on July 2.

Recall

On April 16, a large-scale tax evasion scheme was uncovered in Chernivtsi region - NABU and SAPO specialists stopped the activities of a criminal organization that caused UAH 290 million in losses to the state.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi

Contact us about advertising