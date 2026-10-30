Two cold waves with the first snow are heading toward Ukraine — forecaster

Two waves of colder weather are approaching Ukraine. This was warned by Cherkasy region meteorologist Vitaliy Postryhan, UNN reports.

Details

"There has been considerable discussion about possible first snow and Arctic incursions as early as the beginning of November. Is this an anomaly? Let us examine the details. The October 2026 temperature anomaly cannot last forever. In the near future, there will be two periods of colder weather, and autumn will return to its climatic norm," Postryhan wrote on Facebook on October 28.

According to his forecast, the weather in the region will not undergo any significant changes by the end of October. But already "on Sunday, November 1, as the Black Sea cyclone fills in over the eastern districts of Ukraine, it will cause the first wave of colder weather." Temperatures will drop, while the wind will intensify the feeling of chill.

"At the beginning of the new working week, further changes in atmospheric circulation are expected. A new blocking anticyclone will settle over Great Britain," he noted, adding that part of Ukraine would be on its eastern periphery, where air from the Arctic would arrive unhindered.

"Arctic cold will penetrate the still-warm southern seas, thereby provoking the formation of active cyclones well supplied with moisture. It is still too early to talk about their trajectory; we are monitoring how the situation develops. Most forecasting centers agree in their forecasts that after November 4, the first episode of early winter may occur, with temperatures around 0º and precipitation in the form of snow and wet snow," Postryhan said.

The first snow in Kyiv - forecasters have issued a forecast