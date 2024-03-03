$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Two underground schools to be built in Zaporizhzhia by September 1 - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32639 views

By September 1, two underground schools will be built in Zaporizhzhia to ensure safe education for children in the war.

Two underground schools to be built in Zaporizhzhia by September 1 - Fedorov

Two underground schools will appear in Zaporizhzhia by the new school year. Negotiations are currently underway with international partners to finance such construction. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Education Agency Ivan Fedorov told about this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Today we see one of the most pressing problems for Zaporizhzhia residents. It is that today there is almost no mixed education system in Zaporizhzhia. And this is one of the main reasons for Zaporizhzhia residents to leave the city with their families so that their children can get an education. Indeed, we have found one of the solutions for ourselves - the construction of underground schools. By the first of September, at least two of them will appear in Zaporizhzhia in different districts of the city

- Fedorov said.

He added that negotiations are currently underway with international partners to finance such construction.

"The construction will start by May and in four months we plan to build entire underground cities where our children will be able to get a safe education. As for the depth, it will depend on the area and the military situation," added Fedorov.

Recall

More than 200 schools in Ukraine have been destroyed as a result of hostile attacks. Another 1,600 schools have been damaged, which is one in seven schools in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
