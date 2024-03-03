Two underground schools to be built in Zaporizhzhia by September 1 - Fedorov

Two underground schools will appear in Zaporizhzhia by the new school year. Negotiations are currently underway with international partners to finance such construction. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Education Agency Ivan Fedorov told about this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Today we see one of the most pressing problems for Zaporizhzhia residents. It is that today there is almost no mixed education system in Zaporizhzhia. And this is one of the main reasons for Zaporizhzhia residents to leave the city with their families so that their children can get an education. Indeed, we have found one of the solutions for ourselves - the construction of underground schools. By the first of September, at least two of them will appear in Zaporizhzhia in different districts of the city - Fedorov said.

He added that negotiations are currently underway with international partners to finance such construction.

"The construction will start by May and in four months we plan to build entire underground cities where our children will be able to get a safe education. As for the depth, it will depend on the area and the military situation," added Fedorov.

Recall

More than 200 schools in Ukraine have been destroyed as a result of hostile attacks. Another 1,600 schools have been damaged, which is one in seven schools in Ukraine.