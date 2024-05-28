Two "Shaheds" destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions

Two more enemy Shahed attack drones were destroyed in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions this morning, the East Air Command reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As of 8:00 a.m., units of the "East" Air Command destroyed two more enemy UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type: in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovska oblast and in Zaporizka oblast - the command said in a Facebook post.

Reportedly, 3 enemy UAVs were also destroyed overnight: "SuperCam" in Kharkiv region, "Shahed-136/131" in Zaporizhzhia region, and another kamikaze drone was shot down by the defenders of the sky in Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Addendum

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, as of about 11:30 a.m., several UAVs were spotted in the central part of Cherkasy region.

