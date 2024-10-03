Two people were killed in a Russian attack on the border of Chernihiv region. Among them is a child
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the village of Hirsk in Chernihiv region. The attack killed two civilians, including a child, and injured four other people with varying degrees of severity.
Russian troops shelled the village of Hirsk, Chernihiv region, killing two people, including a child. Four more people were wounded, the Snovsk city council reported on Thursday, UNN reported.
The enemy attacked the civilian population on the border of our community, in particular, the village of Hirsk. According to preliminary information, two civilians were killed, including one child. Three seriously wounded and one moderately wounded were taken to the Central Regional Hospital.
100 explosions in 24 hours in Chernihiv region due to Russian attacks: critical infrastructure facility damaged03.10.24, 12:28 • 14181 view