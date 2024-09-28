ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Two people killed in shelling of Yasenove in Donetsk region - RMA

Two people killed in shelling of Yasenove in Donetsk region - RMA

Russian shelling of Yasenove village in Donetsk region killed two people and wounded one. Four private houses, a shop and 5 cars were damaged, and the number of casualties may increase.

Two people were killed and one more was wounded as a result of an enemy strike on Yasenove, Donetsk region. Four houses, a shop and cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

At least 2 people were killed and 1 wounded as a result of shelling of Yasenove Pokrovska community. Russians attacked the village this morning. 4 private houses, a shop and 5 cars were damaged. The number of casualties is likely to increase. Inspection of the scene is ongoing

- Filashkin said.

Recall

Seven people were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Dobropillya , Donetsk region , on the night of September 28. 

