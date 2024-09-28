Two people killed in shelling of Yasenove in Donetsk region - RMA

Two people were killed and one more was wounded as a result of an enemy strike on Yasenove, Donetsk region. Four houses, a shop and cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

At least 2 people were killed and 1 wounded as a result of shelling of Yasenove Pokrovska community. Russians attacked the village this morning. 4 private houses, a shop and 5 cars were damaged. The number of casualties is likely to increase. Inspection of the scene is ongoing - Filashkin said.

Recall

Seven people were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Dobropillya , Donetsk region , on the night of September 28.