Two more ships for the russian Black Sea Fleet launched in Tatarstan - rosmedia

On the occasion of the "inauguration" of russian President Vladimir Putin, a small missile ship of Project 22800 "Typhoon" and a patrol ship of Project 22160 "Viktor Veliky" intended for the Black Sea Fleet were launched in russia . This was reported by UNN with reference to russian media.

Details

The russian Defense Ministry claims that the small missile ship of the 22800 project is the smallest carrier of the Kalibr cruise missiles.

It is also noted that ships belong to the third rank of vessels, have relatively small dimensions and displacement. As a result, they are able to be redeployed via inland waterways.

Addendum

Earlier , russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that this year the russian Black Sea Fleet would receive four ships. These are three small missile ships of the Karakurt project and a patrol ship of the Vasily Bykov project.

Recall

A Ukrainian naval strike drone destroyed a russian occupation boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.

