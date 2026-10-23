Two former FBI chiefs have been charged in the Hunter Biden case

The U.S. Department of Justice charged two former senior FBI officials with providing false testimony to Congress regarding their knowledge of investigations into Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. President Joe Biden. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Nikki Flores, 46, and Bradley Benavides, 56, who held senior positions in the FBI’s counterintelligence division, were charged in federal court in Washington, D.C.

According to the criminal complaint, they allegedly misled a committee of the U.S. House of Representatives about the role of an FBI task force combating foreign influence in investigations into Hunter Biden.

The court closed the case against Hunter Biden after the presidential pardon