Two elderly people died due to enemy shelling of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region

Today, on February 14, , the Russian military shelled Mykolaivka, Donetsk region. The enemy attack killed two elderly people and injured another civilian. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vadym Filashkin, UNN writes.

Russians killed 2 people in Mykolaivka. Two women, aged 62 and 74, have been identified as dead. In addition, one person was wounded - Filashkin wrote on social media.

According to him, the city came under fire around 2 p.m. Residential buildings were hit. The final consequences of the shelling are still being established, Filashkin said.

