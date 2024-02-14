Two elderly people died due to enemy shelling of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Two elderly women were killed and one civilian was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Mykolayivka, Donetsk region.
Today, on February 14, , the Russian military shelled Mykolaivka, Donetsk region. The enemy attack killed two elderly people and injured another civilian. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vadym Filashkin, UNN writes.
Russians killed 2 people in Mykolaivka. Two women, aged 62 and 74, have been identified as dead. In addition, one person was wounded
According to him, the city came under fire around 2 p.m. Residential buildings were hit. The final consequences of the shelling are still being established, Filashkin said.
