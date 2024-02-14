Three dead, 12 more wounded, children among the victims: Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of night strikes on Selydove

Last night, Russian occupation forces struck at Selydove. The shelling killed three people and wounded 12 others. Children are among the victims. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that at 01:00 the army of the aggressor state fired at the medical institution.

Three civilians died as a result of the shelling - a 38-year-old woman who was in the hospital for the preservation of her pregnancy and a 36-year-old mother with a 9-year-old son. Six patients were also injured. The oldest is 76 years old, the youngest baby is due to turn 6 months tomorrow - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Ministry of Health: six patients wounded, including a 6-month-old child, 32 evacuated

In addition, a little earlier, at 23:30, the occupiers struck a five-story residential building, destroying an entire entrance.

Five people sustained injuries of varying severity, including three children aged 7, 12 and 16. A 52-year-old man who was passing by the high-rise building also sustained injuries - law enforcement summarized.

It is noted that the victims with mine-blast injuries, spinal fractures, bruises, and shrapnel wounds were taken to the hospital.

The agency emphasizes that prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document Russian war crimes against the civilian population of the region.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Russia's attack on Selydove: the main attack was on the maternity ward of the hospital, a baby was rescued - Ministry of Internal Affairs