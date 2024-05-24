Tusk says whether he will run for president of Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would not be a candidate in the upcoming presidential election. This was reported by RMF24, UNN .

"I will not be a candidate in the presidential election," Donald Tusk said.

The Prime Minister was asked on TVP Info whether he was considering running for president. "No. I've heard some more speculations, there are some articles, comments, and (...) I say it so clearly: no, I will not run for president," he said.

According to him, there is a whole group of candidates who intend to run for the presidency. When asked whether the current mayor of the capital, Rafal Trzaskowski, would be a candidate of the Civic Platform for the presidency, the Prime Minister replied:

"I would be very happy if he tried again. He was very close to winning then," he added, referring to the last presidential election.

According to Tusk, the last presidential election was not rigged in the sense that someone changed the results or added them - I'm not saying that - but it was clearly fraudulent.

"The entire state machine was used against Trzaskowski, so I am convinced that if the elections were completely fair, if the state had behaved neutrally during these elections, Rafał Trzaskowski would have been president of Poland," he said.

Elections in Poland

Presidential elections in Poland are scheduled for 2025. The exact date has not yet been disclosed. In 2020, Andrzej Duda won the election.