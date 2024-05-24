Tusk says whether he will run for president of Poland

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg
March 1, 10:59 AM • 33940 views

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 33940 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 111468 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111468 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 42838 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 55358 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 92996 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 92996 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245428 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245428 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223098 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223098 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209411 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235305 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 222272 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222272 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 49724 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 49724 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 28455 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28455 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 33106 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33106 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 111468 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111468 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112813 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112813 views
Tusk says whether he will run for president of Poland

Tusk says whether he will run for president of Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced that he will not run in the upcoming presidential election in Poland scheduled for 2025.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would not be a candidate in the upcoming presidential election. This was reported by RMF24, UNN .

"I will not be a candidate in the presidential election," Donald Tusk said.

The Prime Minister was asked on TVP Info whether he was considering running for president. "No. I've heard some more speculations, there are some articles, comments, and (...) I say it so clearly: no, I will not run for president," he said.

According to him, there is a whole group of candidates who intend to run for the presidency. When asked whether the current mayor of the capital, Rafal Trzaskowski, would be a candidate of the Civic Platform for the presidency, the Prime Minister replied:

"I would be very happy if he tried again. He was very close to winning then," he added, referring to the last presidential election.

Zelenskyy and Tusk discuss Ukraine's urgent need for air defense to protect Kharkiv16.05.24, 18:00 • 21906 views

According to Tusk, the last presidential election was not rigged in the sense that someone changed the results or added them - I'm not saying that - but it was clearly fraudulent.

"The entire state machine was used against Trzaskowski, so I am convinced that if the elections were completely fair, if the state had behaved neutrally during these elections, Rafał Trzaskowski would have been president of Poland," he said.

Elections in Poland

Presidential elections in Poland are scheduled for 2025. The exact date has not yet been disclosed. In 2020, Andrzej Duda won the election.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising