Tusk and Shmyhal announced the reset of intergovernmental relations between Ukraine and Poland: what agreements were reached

Ukraine and Poland are resetting intergovernmental relations. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about the agreements reached during a briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports.

Today we are talking about resetting relations between the governments of Ukraine and Poland. This reset is based on the principles of equality and mutual assistance. On the basis of partnership and a common goal - the independence and prosperity of our countries and our peoples. We are strategic partners, allies and friends. Ukraine is extremely grateful for your support in these difficult times. - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal noted that during the meeting, the heads of government discussed many issues of bilateral cooperation. In particular, the free movement of goods across the border, the development of border infrastructure and cooperation in the energy sector.

We discussed with Mr. Prime Minister the development of our electricity interconnectors. In addition to the already built interconnector between Khmelnytsky NPP and Rzeszow, we discussed the need and possibility of building two more: "Rivne NPP-Chelm and Lviv-Krosno - told about his plans.

The politicians also touched upon the issue of joint plans to build a Euro-Asian oil transportation corridor that would run through the territory of both countries.

We also want to start work on the construction of a new connector for our oil pipelines. The Brody-Adamova Zastava part could become part of a new route within the Euro-Asian Oil Transportation Corridor project. - the Ukrainian Prime Minister said.

To strengthen intergovernmental cooperation, Ukraine and Poland agreed to hold coordinating intergovernmental meetings and intensify the work of the intergovernmental commission.

We agreed to do this on a regular basis in places where logistics are convenient, both in Poland and Ukraine, to hold intergovernmental meetings, and to strengthen the work of our intergovernmental commission. - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal noted that the reset of relations is taking place on the basis of equality and mutual assistance. On the terms of partnership and a common goal - the independence and prosperity of our countries. He also thanked the Polish Prime Minister for holding intergovernmental consultations and meetings in Warsaw.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, for his part, said that the Polish side had held discussions with the carriers and assured them that they had reached an agreement. He also expressed hope that the agreement of rules with the EU on the operation of carriers from Ukraine and Poland would remove the problem of the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border as such.

It was with great satisfaction that I heard today that laws are already being prepared that will equalize the labor standards of Polish and Ukrainian carriers in the context of European legislation. - Tusk said.

Tusk also expressed his gratitude for the serious approach to the situation with Ukrainian and Polish grain and agricultural products, and added that Poland would look for solutions.

We will evaluate the experience of Ukraine's relations with Romania and Bulgaria, and look for a solution to grain issues that will be beneficial for both Polish and Ukrainian farmers. - assured the Polish Prime Minister.

Regarding cooperation between Ukraine and Poland in the energy sector, Tusk expressed confidence that the two governments would quickly achieve results.