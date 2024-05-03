Turkey rejects the transfer of russian S-400 missile systems to other countries, which were offered to Ukraine

Turkey will not transfer S-400 air defense missile systems purchased from russia to other countries. Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güller said this in an interview with CNN Türk, UNN reports.

It is out of the question to transfer our S400 system to any country. - He said.

He added that to protect Turkey's airspace, the Hava Soj project will soon be implemented, which involves the production of special purpose aircraft for electronic warfare.

Hava Soj is an important activity, and it continues. Tusas and Aselsan are working hard. We hope that our 4 aircraft will be ready. - the Minister emphasized.

In 2023, the United States offered Turkey to transfer S-400 air defense systems to Ukraine, which Ankara had previously purchased from russia. However, Turkey refused, calling it interference in Turkey's internal affairs.

Later, the media reported that Turkey would deploy the S-400 on the border with Iraq.

