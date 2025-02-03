ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Trump's conversation with Trudeau will take place a day before the tariffs take effect

Trump's conversation with Trudeau will take place a day before the tariffs take effect

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36717 views

Trump announced a planned conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau before the introduction of new tariffs. The US president also criticized the EU's trade policy, although his statements are contradicted by the facts.

US President Donald Trump told reporters that he plans to speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, February 3. The conversation will take place less than a day before the US duties against this country come into force. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Tomorrow morning I will talk to Prime Minister Trudeau, tomorrow morning I will talk to Mexico. And I don't expect anything very dramatic. We have imposed duties. They owe us a lot of money, and I am sure they will pay

- Trump told reporters on Sunday.

Trudeau himself had said a day earlier that he had been trying to contact Trump since the inauguration, but no one had answered his calls.

In addition to announcing future talks, Trump again threatened to impose additional tariffs on the European Union, accusing the EU of “really crossing the line.

They don't take our cars, they don't take our agricultural products. They take almost nothing, and we take everything from them: millions of cars, huge amounts of food and agricultural products,

- Trump said.

At the same time, CNN notes that Trump's statement that the EU does not buy American agricultural products and cars is not true. In particular, the US government claims that in fiscal year 2023, the EU bought $12.3 billion worth of American agricultural products, making it the fourth largest export market for American agricultural and related products.

At the same time, according to a report by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association published in December 2023, the EU is the second largest market for American car exports.

Recall

Canada has published the first phase of the tariff list of US goods in response to the new US duties. The list includes food, clothing, alcohol, household appliances, and other goods worth $30 billion.

