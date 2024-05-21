Trump's campaign video, which mentions the "United Reich", caused outrage

Donald Trump received critical comments after a video appeared on one of his social network accounts, where in the context of the victory of the Republican candidate, the "United Reich"is mentioned.

This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP and Politico.

The campaign video of former President Donald Trump drew criticism in the United States: a video that was distributed on his online platform Truth Social on Monday promises a "United Reich" if he wins the presidential election in November.

What will happen after the victory of Donald Trump? What can America expect?"asks the voice - over in this 30-second video posted to Donald Trump's account on his Truth social platform. Then there are fictional headlines praising the prosperity of the United States.

Along with publications with the subtitle "The economy is booming!"or" the border is closed", one headline announces the"creation of a single Reich".

The German phrase " Reich "refers to the Empire, but also has a connotation of Adolf Hitler's" Third Reich", another name for his Nazi regime.

Donald Trump doesn't play games; he tells America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over the " United Reich Biden's Press Secretary, James Singer, said.

Representatives of the Trump campaign said that this language was not used intentionally.

"It wasn't a campaign video, it was created by a random online account and posted by an employee who clearly didn't see the word while the president was in court," Trump spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said.

Biden said that Trump's second term would mean a return to "chaos, division, and darkness.

