Trumpcoin: Trump releases his own commemorative coin

Former US President Donald Trump has unveiled his own commemorative silver coin with his face and the White House on it. The cost of one coin is $100. Writes UNN with a link to the page of the former US president in X.

Today, I have something incredible to share as we unveil the launch of our Official Trump Coins! The ONLY OFFICIAL coin designed by me and proudly minted here in the USA - Trump wrote on his page in X.

The Independent reports that former President Donald Trump is offering commemorative coins for $100, and the first coins will be available on Wednesday, September 25, 24.

They depict his portrait and the White House, and bear the inscription "In God We Trust.

Earlier this year, Trump released gold Trump sneakers and Trump bibles. He also sold several batches of NFTs as well as physical Trump cards.

This beautiful limited edition coin honors our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity and that we put America first, we always put America first - Trump said in a video on Truth Social.

Donald Trump spoke at an event to introduce a crypto platformpromoted by himself and his sons, drawing attention to a niche digital asset that has a history of controversy.