Trump reiterates at meeting with Zelenskiy that he will “end the war in Ukraine quickly” if he becomes president

US presidential candidate Donald Trump repeated his statement that he could quickly end the war in Ukraine if elected. He answered the question from Voice of America during the open part of the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And I think if we win, I think we'll resolve this very quickly," Trump said.

Zelensky replied that he hoped that relations with him were still better than with Putin.

Add

The meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump began in New York.