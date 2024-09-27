ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump reiterates at meeting with Zelenskiy that he will “end the war in Ukraine quickly” if he becomes president

Kyiv  •  UNN

Donald Trump said that he could quickly end the war in Ukraine if elected president of the United States. He emphasized his good relations with Putin, to which Zelenskyy responded by hoping for better relations with him.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump repeated his statement that he could quickly end the war in Ukraine if elected. He answered the question from Voice of America during the open part of the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And I think if we win, I think we'll resolve this very quickly," Trump said.

Zelensky replied that he hoped that relations with him were still better than with Putin.

The meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump began in New York.

Antonina Tumanova

