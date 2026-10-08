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Trump is handing out $2.35 billion to Americans before the election – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5790 views

The Trump administration will pay more than 20 million Medicare Part B participants $90 each. Earlier, nearly 950,000 people were paid $500 each.

Trump is handing out $2.35 billion to Americans before the election – Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the November 3 election, which will determine whether his Republican Party retains control of Congress. Reuters reports, as UNN informs.

Details

Trump's initiative reportedly provides for a one-time payment of $90 to 20.8 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Part B, which is part of the government health insurance plan for older people.

Most of the ... Americans enrolled in Medicare will not receive these payments. People with low incomes whose Part B premiums are covered by the program, people with high incomes who pay an additional fee, and those enrolled in private Medicare Advantage plans will not be eligible for the assistance

- the article says.

It is noted that this is not the Trump administration's first financial initiative ahead of the election. Earlier, nearly 950,000 Americans who purchase health insurance through the government portal Healthcare.gov began receiving payments of $500 each.

"The White House claims that these payments are compensation for what it calls excessive charges imposed during the tenure of former Democratic President Joe Biden," the publication writes.

Previously

According to Reuters, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump suspended Obamacare health insurance for more than 760,000 participants whose enrollment it considers fraudulent or improper. The authorities expect to recover approximately $2.2 billion in federal funds.

Trump ordered all Department of Homeland Security employees to be paid amid the protracted shutdown04.04.26, 05:18 • 5998 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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