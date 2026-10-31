Supporters of increasing sanctions pressure against Russia are unreasonable. U.S. President Donald Trump said this, reports UNN, citing his remarks.

Details

The statement came amid the release of U.S. citizen Stephen Hubbard from Russian detention during their meeting.

Stupid people wanted me to impose sanctions against Russia. ... The Russians are laughing at these sanctions - Trump said during a meeting with the released American in the Oval Office of the White House.

He explained his position using Hubbard as an example. Trump asked what it would look like if he asked Putin to release an American while imposing sanctions on Russia at the same time.

Reminder

According to The New York Times, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering lifting sanctions on Russia's government investment fund.

Rubio called Trump's decision to ease sanctions against Russia "wise"