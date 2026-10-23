Trump asked Google to rename the Atlantic Ocean the "Trump Ocean," but was refused

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had approached Google CEO Sundar Pichai with a proposal to rename the Atlantic Ocean the "Trump Ocean" on Google Maps. However, according to the American leader, the company’s head refused to support the idea. The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

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During a speech to supporters in South Carolina on October 21, Trump said that he had personally discussed the possibility of changing the ocean’s name with Pichai.

According to the president, the head of Google explained that oceans span the territories of many countries, so the company cannot simply change their names on maps.

Trump has already renamed geographical features

After speaking with the head of Google, the American president suggested that he would withdraw his proposal and leave the Atlantic Ocean with its current name.

"Trump Ocean" or "Ocean of the Americas" — Trump wants to rename an ocean before the end of his term

At the same time, this is not the first time Trump has made similar initiatives. Earlier, he signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, and in August 2026 ordered Lake Ontario to be called "Lake America."

Google Maps already displays these changes for users in the United States. However, according to Trump himself, the proposal concerning the Atlantic Ocean did not receive support.

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