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Trump accused Iran of trying to artificially raise oil prices ahead of the U.S. elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Trump said that Iran is spreading fake news about attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in order to raise oil prices ahead of the U.S. elections. He also accused Tehran of killing protesters.

Trump accused Iran of trying to artificially raise oil prices ahead of the U.S. elections

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of attempting to artificially drive up global oil prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections to Congress. According to him, Tehran is allegedly spreading false reports about attacks and mining in the Strait of Hormuz. The American leader wrote this on October 22 on the Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

Trump claims that Iran is deliberately creating information tensions around one of the world's most important oil transportation routes in order to influence its price ahead of the U.S. elections.

Iran is doing everything possible to raise oil prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. They are even fabricating fake attacks, mines, and everything else, because more oil is currently passing through the Strait of Hormuz than even before the conflict began

– the U.S. president said.

Trump also accused Iran of killing protesters

In addition to accusing Iran of manipulating the oil market, the American president said that the Iranian authorities continue to use violence against their own population.

In particular, according to Trump, the Iranian regime "continues to kill protesters and everyone who gets in its way."

Earlier, U.S. media reported that the Pentagon had developed new plans for possible strikes on Iran's energy and nuclear facilities.

According to journalists, the military is considering scenarios involving the use of extremely powerful aerial bombs, including the GBU-43/B, known as the "mother of all bombs," if Trump decides to resume hostilities.

The US and Israel are preparing new strikes against Iran after the elections - NYT22.10.26, 10:30 • 5108 views

Stepan Haftko

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