Truck traffic resumed at Shehyni-Medica checkpoint - State Border Guard Service

This afternoon, the protest of Polish farmers in front of the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint ended. This is reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

Truck traffic at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint has been restored. According to the information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, today at 11:30 a.m. the protest in front of the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint ended - the State Border Guard Service summarized.

It is noted that 220 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine. Registration and passage of vehicles in both directions is carried out as usual.

