Transcarpathian wine received an official Geographical Indication

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 49242 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101760 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144966 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149488 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245343 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173076 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164542 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148186 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223043 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 33369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111373 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 42234 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 54861 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 92390 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245304 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223017 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209339 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235229 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222198 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 49072 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28306 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32980 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111373 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112797 views
Transcarpathian wine received an official Geographical Indication

Transcarpathian wine received an official Geographical Indication

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24510 views

The Ukrainian national office of intellectual property and innovation has registered a new geographical indication - "Transcarpathia/Transcarpathian wine". This indication will be used for white, pink and red wines produced in the south-western part of the Transcarpathian region.

The Ukrainian national office of intellectual property and innovation has registered a new geographical indication - "Transcarpathia/Transcarpathian wine". This indication will be used for white, pink and red wines produced in the south-western part of the Transcarpathian region, where the Pannonian Plain passes into the slopes of the Carpathians. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

This event is a landmark event not only for the Transcarpathian region, but also for the whole of Ukraine, emphasizing the uniqueness of Ukrainian culture and contributing to its popularization in the international arena. Registration of the Geographical Indication "Transcarpathia/Transcarpathian wine" opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian producers and contributes to the recognition of our country as a wine-growing nation,

- said Deputy Minister of economy of Ukraine Vitaliy Kondratov.

Details

It is noted that earlier the Ukrainian Corporation for viticulture and wine industry "Ukrvinprom" entered viticulture and wine zones in the corresponding Register of the United States, which gave Ukraine official recognition as a country of winemaking. Also, the "Wine of Ukraine" brand is currently registered, which will help increase the international recognition of Ukrainian wines.

Along with such brands as coffee (Catalan sparkling wine) and prosecco (produced only in 9 provinces of Italy), Ukrainian Transcarpathian wine has a chance to become a high-quality product with well-established production traditions, which will enter the European market and represent Ukraine in the international arena,

- noted in the ministry.

Argentine investors will develop a craft winery in Odesa region4/12/24, 7:11 PM • 101359 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Economy
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

