Transcarpathian wine received an official Geographical Indication

The Ukrainian national office of intellectual property and innovation has registered a new geographical indication - "Transcarpathia/Transcarpathian wine". This indication will be used for white, pink and red wines produced in the south-western part of the Transcarpathian region, where the Pannonian Plain passes into the slopes of the Carpathians. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

This event is a landmark event not only for the Transcarpathian region, but also for the whole of Ukraine, emphasizing the uniqueness of Ukrainian culture and contributing to its popularization in the international arena. Registration of the Geographical Indication "Transcarpathia/Transcarpathian wine" opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian producers and contributes to the recognition of our country as a wine-growing nation, - said Deputy Minister of economy of Ukraine Vitaliy Kondratov.

Details

It is noted that earlier the Ukrainian Corporation for viticulture and wine industry "Ukrvinprom" entered viticulture and wine zones in the corresponding Register of the United States, which gave Ukraine official recognition as a country of winemaking. Also, the "Wine of Ukraine" brand is currently registered, which will help increase the international recognition of Ukrainian wines.

Along with such brands as coffee (Catalan sparkling wine) and prosecco (produced only in 9 provinces of Italy), Ukrainian Transcarpathian wine has a chance to become a high-quality product with well-established production traditions, which will enter the European market and represent Ukraine in the international arena, - noted in the ministry.

