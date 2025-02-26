Tragic consequences of airstrikes in Kostyantynivka: at least five dead

At least 5 people were killed and 8 others wounded in Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, as a result of shelling of the town. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

"The Russians dropped guided bombs on the city and its outskirts, according to preliminary information - 3 pieces," the statement said.

Filashkin said that Russian attacks on civilians in Kostyantynivka have recently become more frequent and severe, and that it has become dangerous to stay in the city.

Authorities are urging residents to evacuate as soon as possible.

On February 25, the enemy shelled Donetsk region, causing casualties and injuries.