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Every second Russian drone is jet-powered - how many destroyed by air defense overnight
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Traffic restrictions again on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge — what about the “green” metro line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

On October 23, traffic across the Southern Bridge to the left bank will be restricted for three hours due to repairs. Buses No. 22 and No. 91 will travel via the Darnytskyi Bridge.

Traffic restrictions again on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge — what about the “green” metro line

In Kyiv today, October 23, traffic on the Southern Bridge from the right bank to the left bank will be temporarily restricted from approximately 12:00 to 15:00 due to repair work. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"Today, approximately from 12:00 to 15:00, traffic on the Southern Bridge from the right bank to the left bank will be temporarily closed. This is necessary to carry out repairs and speed up the restoration of train service on the "green" metro line," the post says.

According to the available information, while the work is being carried out, buses No. 22 and No. 91 will change their routes and travel via the Darnytskyi Bridge. The Kyiv City State Administration will provide additional information about the restoration of transport service to its normal operation.

"We ask drivers and passengers to take the temporary changes into account when planning their trips," the post says.

We would like to remind you

Today, October 23, in Kyiv, following the aftermath of the massive Russian attack, the "Chernihivska" metro station on the "red" line on the left bank is partially resuming operations. The exit toward "Lisova" remains closed.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyiv
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv