Traffic on the border with Hungary will be restricted due to repairs at the Chop-Záhony checkpoint

At the Chop-Záhony checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, traffic leaving Ukraine will be partially restricted due to repairs. The work will last for the next two weeks, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reported.

Reportedly, due to the repair of the road surface in the customs control zone of the checkpoint, vehicles will move in only two lanes out of the five available. Accordingly, this will affect their clearance and passage across the border.

It is noted that the repair work is being carried out as part of a project to modernize customs and border infrastructure with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) project.

