Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukrainians warned of possible delays at Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland

Ukrainians warned of possible delays at Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14092 views

Repair work has begun at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint and will last until November 12, 2024. This may lead to traffic difficulties and longer waiting times for passenger cars.

Repair work has begun at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland and will last until November 12. This may lead to traffic complications and longer waiting times for cars, the State Border Guard Service warned on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"For the attention of citizens crossing the border at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. According to the Polish side, at the Medyka checkpoint, work has begun to restore the paintwork on the metal structure of one of the sheds, which is expected to last until November 12, 2024. This may lead to traffic complications and longer waiting times for passenger vehicles," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

Travelers were urged to take the information into account and, if possible, choose other checkpoints to cross the border.

Yagodin checkpoint on the border with Poland modernized: photo shown29.05.24, 15:51 • 15800 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society

