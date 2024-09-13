Ukrainians warned of possible delays at Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland

Repair work has begun at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland and will last until November 12. This may lead to traffic complications and longer waiting times for cars, the State Border Guard Service warned on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"For the attention of citizens crossing the border at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. According to the Polish side, at the Medyka checkpoint, work has begun to restore the paintwork on the metal structure of one of the sheds, which is expected to last until November 12, 2024. This may lead to traffic complications and longer waiting times for passenger vehicles," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

Travelers were urged to take the information into account and, if possible, choose other checkpoints to cross the border.

