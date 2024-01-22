Tracked the Armed Forces of Ukraine's bases and weapons, as well as guided the occupiers' missiles: occupiers' accomplice detained in Mykolaiv

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 105681 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114894 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145588 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141556 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178435 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172490 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286088 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178324 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167326 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148909 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 42483 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 46571 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 56683 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 78671 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 44719 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 105681 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286088 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253138 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238179 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263315 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 78671 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145588 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107887 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107803 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123842 views
Tracked the Armed Forces of Ukraine's bases and weapons, as well as guided the occupiers' missiles: occupiers' accomplice detained in Mykolaiv

Tracked the Armed Forces of Ukraine's bases and weapons, as well as guided the occupiers' missiles: occupiers' accomplice detained in Mykolaiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21683 views

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained in Mykolaiv an informant of the Russian special services who was collecting intelligence on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was assumed that his data would be used to plan missile and drone strikes on the city's infrastructure.

SBU specialists detained an informant of the Russian special services who also performed a number of tasks for the Russian invaders, in particular, gathering intelligence on the Defense Forces in Mykolaiv and information that the enemy expected to use to prepare missile and drone strikes on the city's infrastructure.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted an operation to detain a traitor who was collecting information for the aggressor about the locations of Ukrainian military, equipment, hospitals and combat units.

The offender "drew" for the aggressor schemes of defensive points near key bridges where military equipment of the Defense Forces could move. (...) tried to identify the locations of the AFU combat units and find out about the available weapons

- the statement reads.

"It hasn't happened for a long time": Mariupol mayor's advisor reports on shooting in the city22.01.24, 09:47 • 29858 views

As indicated, the occupiers also hoped to receive intelligence from their informant to prepare missile and drone strikes on the military infrastructure of the regional center.

SBU officers exposed the offender, documented his criminal actions and detained him in his own home - the enemy accomplice was an employee of a local utility company.

As indicated, the defendant came to the attention of the Russians because of his pro-Kremlin views, which he published on social networks. Because of this, a representative of the invaders' special services contacted him remotely and offered cooperation in the war against Ukraine.

To carry out hostile tasks, the defendant drove around the city in his own car and secretly recorded the locations of "necessary" objects; he marked the information on electronic maps and then "reported" in an anonymous chat to his Russian supervisor.

National Guard serviceman detained on suspicion of killing four people in Lyman - SBI22.01.24, 08:55 • 93075 views

Currently, the traitor is in custody, he was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the direction, movement of weapons, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces committed under martial law). The offender faces 12 years in prison.

Recall

The SBU detained the head of one of the departments of the Armed Forces Support Command and the CEO of a defense supplier who embezzled the army's budget.

Russian oil terminal attacked by SBU drones shut down - sources

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

