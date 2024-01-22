Tracked the Armed Forces of Ukraine's bases and weapons, as well as guided the occupiers' missiles: occupiers' accomplice detained in Mykolaiv

SBU specialists detained an informant of the Russian special services who also performed a number of tasks for the Russian invaders, in particular, gathering intelligence on the Defense Forces in Mykolaiv and information that the enemy expected to use to prepare missile and drone strikes on the city's infrastructure.

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted an operation to detain a traitor who was collecting information for the aggressor about the locations of Ukrainian military, equipment, hospitals and combat units.

The offender "drew" for the aggressor schemes of defensive points near key bridges where military equipment of the Defense Forces could move. (...) tried to identify the locations of the AFU combat units and find out about the available weapons - the statement reads.

As indicated, the occupiers also hoped to receive intelligence from their informant to prepare missile and drone strikes on the military infrastructure of the regional center.

SBU officers exposed the offender, documented his criminal actions and detained him in his own home - the enemy accomplice was an employee of a local utility company.

As indicated, the defendant came to the attention of the Russians because of his pro-Kremlin views, which he published on social networks. Because of this, a representative of the invaders' special services contacted him remotely and offered cooperation in the war against Ukraine.

To carry out hostile tasks, the defendant drove around the city in his own car and secretly recorded the locations of "necessary" objects; he marked the information on electronic maps and then "reported" in an anonymous chat to his Russian supervisor.

Currently, the traitor is in custody, he was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the direction, movement of weapons, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces committed under martial law). The offender faces 12 years in prison.

