National Guard serviceman detained on suspicion of killing four people in Lyman - SBI

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

National Guard serviceman detained on suspicion of killing four people in Lyman - SBI

National Guard serviceman detained on suspicion of killing four people in Lyman - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93076 views

Ukraine has detained a member of the National Guard on suspicion of killing four people, including two police officers and two civilian women, in Donetsk region. The State Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting a pre-trial investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the killing of police officers and women in Lyman, Donetsk region, and a National Guard serviceman has been detained on suspicion of committing the crime, the SBI said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the National Police of Ukraine, are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the premeditated murder of four people in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region. A National Guard serviceman has been detained on suspicion of committing the crime," the SBI said in a Telegram post.

According to the SBI, on the morning of January 20, 2024, in the city of Lyman, a local resident called the police investigative team because of a conflict with a serviceman. After some time, the police officers who responded to the call lost contact, and at 8 a.m. another group went to the scene. At the scene of the tragedy, law enforcement officers found the bodies of two of their colleagues with gunshot wounds and the bodies of two civilian women - a pensioner and her daughter.

"In hot pursuit, law enforcement officers detained a National Guard serviceman on suspicion of premeditated murder," the SBI reported.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings initiated under Article 115(1)(2)(b) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder) and Article 348 (attempted murder of a law enforcement officer), SBI investigators are taking a range of measures to establish the objective circumstances of the incident.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. A number of relevant examinations have been ordered.

SBI to consider application of the Ministry of Defense to recognize them as victims of Hrynkevych's companies

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies

