National Guard serviceman detained on suspicion of killing four people in Lyman - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the killing of police officers and women in Lyman, Donetsk region, and a National Guard serviceman has been detained on suspicion of committing the crime, the SBI said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the National Police of Ukraine, are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the premeditated murder of four people in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region. A National Guard serviceman has been detained on suspicion of committing the crime," the SBI said in a Telegram post.

According to the SBI, on the morning of January 20, 2024, in the city of Lyman, a local resident called the police investigative team because of a conflict with a serviceman. After some time, the police officers who responded to the call lost contact, and at 8 a.m. another group went to the scene. At the scene of the tragedy, law enforcement officers found the bodies of two of their colleagues with gunshot wounds and the bodies of two civilian women - a pensioner and her daughter.

"In hot pursuit, law enforcement officers detained a National Guard serviceman on suspicion of premeditated murder," the SBI reported.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings initiated under Article 115(1)(2)(b) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder) and Article 348 (attempted murder of a law enforcement officer), SBI investigators are taking a range of measures to establish the objective circumstances of the incident.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. A number of relevant examinations have been ordered.

