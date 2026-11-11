Tourist tax in Ukraine increased by 23% despite Russian attacks — infographic

Despite attacks by Russian missiles and UAVs, tourism in Ukraine has not stopped. Local budgets received UAH 287.22 million in tourist tax revenues during the first nine months of 2026, according to the State Web Portal of the Budget for Citizens. This is 23% more than during the same period last year and almost twice as much as before the start of the full-scale war. Opendatabot reports this, UNN relays.

Details

Overall, revenues increased by UAH 53 million year-on-year. Companies paid 54% of this year's tourist tax—UAH 154.25 million. Another UAH 132.97 million (46%) came from individual entrepreneurs.

This year, Lviv region caught up with Kyiv in terms of tourist tax revenues. Both regions brought UAH 55.21 million to local budgets—the difference between them amounts to only about UAH 6,000. However, their growth rates differ significantly: in Kyiv, revenues increased by only 8% year-on-year, while in Lviv region they rose by 30%. Ivano-Frankivsk region ranks third, with UAH 40 million in tourist tax revenues. It is followed by Zakarpattia, with UAH 30.42 million. These four regions together account for 63% of the country's total tourist tax revenues.

At the same time, Rivne region saw the largest year-on-year increase in tourist tax revenues: +47%. Zakarpattia (+44%) and Cherkasy region (+43%) posted almost the same growth rates.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported on wonderful options for short trips around Ukraine.