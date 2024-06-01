Tough battles with invaders are taking place in Volchansk and on the outskirts – Voloshin

Now the Ukrainian military controls about 70% of Volchansk in the Kharkiv region. Tough battles with the invaders are taking place in the city and surrounding areas. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin, the correspondent of UNNreports .

Now the Defense Forces control the city of Volchansk about 70%. In the city and surrounding areas, of course, there are tough battles with the invaders, because the Russians there do not stop trying and trying to advance, or gain a foothold in small assault groups in order to gain a foothold in the new territory Voloshin said.

According to him, the Defense Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from gaining a foothold and keep the invaders under fire control.

Addition

Earlier, the General Staff reported that from the direction of Belgorod, the enemy attacked one kab on Volchansk and three Kab on Liptsy.